Ohio student who fatally stabbed roommate over fast-food released from prison early

A former University of Akron student who was convicted of fatally stabbing his roommate over a fast-food argument was granted early release after only serving 10 months of his three-year sentence.

Kendal Scheid, 24, was granted his release Tuesday by Summit County Common Pleas Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands despite outcry from prosecutors and the family of Duncan Unternaher, who was stabbed to death in December 2016, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

“A 23-year-old son’s life is worth more than 10 months in jail,” Unternaher’s father, Gregory Unternaher, told the Akron Beacon Journal.

Scheid was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty under the agreement that he would receive a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter. Scheid was required to serve six months of his sentence before requesting an early release.

Unternaher was Scheid’s roommate when they got into an argument over Arby’s. Scheid, who was drunk, stabbed Unternaher, who died two days later at the hospital, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Gregory Unternaher pleaded with the judge not to grant Scheid’s early release. He and his wife believed Unternaher didn’t serve his time for their son’s death.

“We are functioning but we hurt daily,” Unternaher said. “We will hurt daily for the rest of our lives. Please don’t increase our pain by letting him out.”

Scheid’s attorney, Don Malarcik, said his client has been a “model prisoner” and has felt remorse for stabbing his former roommate to death.

The judge ordered Scheid to be on probation for four years.