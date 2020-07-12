Ohio protester, 22, died of natural causes, not pepper spray: autopsy

A 22-year-old Ohio woman who died two days after participating in a protest related to the death of George Floyd, died of natural causes – not from exposure to pepper spray, an autopsy determined.

Sarah Grossman, who took part in the May 28 protest in Columbus, had recently graduated from the Ohio State University, according to The Lantern, a campus newspaper.

‘BROKEN HEART SYNDROME’ HAS INCREASED DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, STUDY SHOWS

The autopsy after her May 30 death in a hospital revealed she died from a tear in a coronary artery related to a pre-existing case of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, according to The Associated Press.

The condition affects tissues that connect various parts of the body, including organs, blood vessels and bones, according to the National Institutes of Health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grossman had graduated with a degree in environment and natural scienes and Spanish, The Lantern reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.