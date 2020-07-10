Ohio police officer rescues girl, 8, from raging flash flood; captures dramatic moment on bodycam

Dramatic video shows the moment an Ohio police officer rescued an 8-year-old girl by pulling her to safety after she was separated from her parents during a flash flood.

Police Officer Tom Cercek rushed to Bridal Veil Falls in Walton Hills’ Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon to rescue the girl, who had gone swimming with her family shortly before 2:30 p.m., when the flash flood struck, according to Cleveland-based affiliate Fox 8.

The girl was separated from her family and got stuck on the opposite side of the fast-flowing water, video shows.

The bodycam footage shows Cercek fashioning a rope to a wooded hillside ledge as he yells at the girl to “stay put.”

He tosses the rope down below and instructs the girl to wrap the rope around herself.

As Cercek begins pulling her up, the girl can be heard shrieking and screaming.

“Help! Pull!” Cercek yells.

The pulling continues for several dramatic seconds before the girl nears the top, grunting as she reaches safety.

“Thank you, thank you so much,” the girl can be heard telling the officer.

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.