Ohio police offer Christmas ‘gifts’ to owner of lost meth

An Ohio police department is looking to hand out an early Christmas present — a stay in one of the city’s jail cells.

The Ironton Police Department posted on Facebook it found 15.44 grams of meth in a Rite Aid parking lot and officers are hoping the owner of the illegal drugs will come down to pick claim it.

“We here at IPD believe in the Christmas Spirit and with that in mind invite you to come on down to the Ironton Police Department with your government issued ID and we’ll discuss the possibility of releasing your property,” the post reads.

An added bonus: a night at the local jail in the southern Ohio city.

“Heck, we’ll even put you up for the night in the Hotel Lawrence County with free meals!” the post says. “It is the giving time of year after all! Merry Christmas!”