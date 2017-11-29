Ohio Native Selected as Idaho Falls Symphony Executive Director

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After an extensive national search, the Idaho Falls Symphony has hired Alekzandria Peugh as the organization’s next Executive Director.

Peugh was the unanimous choice of the Executive Director Search Committee, a select group of board members, stakeholders and musicians.

Peugh plans to relocate to Idaho Falls from Springfield, Ohio, shortly after Christmas, and to begin working full time starting January 2018.

“I am delighted to be joining Dr. Thomas Heuser and everyone at the Idaho Falls Symphony,” Peugh said. “The dedication that the board shows to the organization makes it clear that the symphony is a valuable asset to the city. I am eager to work with the board, the maestro, and the musicians to serve the community with high-quality, accessible entertainment that will educate and inspire us all.”

Peugh has been the Director of Operations & Education with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in Ohio since 2014. Born in Oklahoma City, she attended Cleveland State University as a clarinet player and graduated cum laude with a degree in Music Education. She has extensive experience working with students as a band director, an elementary classroom teacher, and as the primary administrator for the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras.

“We are very lucky to have Alekzandria joining the Symphony family,” said Dr. Thomas Heuser, music director of the Idaho Falls Symphony since 2011. “She adds an abundance of energy to the organization, with fresh ideas and extensive skills to manage the business of the orchestra. I believe together we are going to make a great team, and I can’t wait for her to get started.”

Roughly 30 candidates were considered from the initial pool of applicants.