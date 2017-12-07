Ohio mother arrested for allegedly trying to rob dollar store with toddler daughter in bathroom

Mary Waguespack, 36, was arrested in Ohio and charged with petty left and child endangerment, reports said. (Stark County Sheriff’s Office)

Ohio police arrested a mother on Tuesday after she allegedly tried to rob a dollar store while her 1-year-old daughter was left unattended in the bathroom, reports said.

According to Fox 8, Mary Waguespack was at a Dollar General in Alliance when she allegedly attempted to make off with nearly $100 worth of store merchandise while her daughter was alone. She tried to flee the scene through the fire exit but tripped an alarm, Cleveland 19 News reported.

The little girl eventually escaped from the bathroom and was running around the store naked during her mother’s alleged heist, according to a police report obtained by the outlet. The girl was eventually “corralled” by Waguespack, 36, Cleveland 19 News said.

GUY TAKES DATE FOR ROMANTIC DINNER, STEALS HER CREDIT CARD AN LAPTOP

Officers reportedly apprehended Waguespack and charged her with petty theft and endangering a child. The endangerment charge was raised to a fourth degree felony due to a previous child endangerment conviction in 2012, Fox 8 reported.

The little girl was reportedly picked up by Waguespack’s husband, whom she was divorcing, while the mother was brought to jail, the outlet said. Child services were notified of the incident, Fox 8 reported.