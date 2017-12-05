Ohio mail carrier helps stop suspected drunk driver, police say

A mail carrier in a Cleveland suburb stepped in to help police stop a suspected drunk driver Wednesday when he took the driver’s car keys away, officials said.

The South Euclid Police Department said in a news release a resident contacted authorities to report her mail carrier had taken the keys from the woman after she stopped in the street in front of her house.

“When he approached her she attempted to get out of the vehicle, kind of fell backwards, and he recognized that she was a problem,” South Euclid Police Chief Kevin Nietert told FOX8 Cleveland.

The postal service worker gave the resident the keys and asked her to call police to investigate.

“When he went to the house to deliver mail he knocked on the door and he gave the key to the resident and said, ‘Hey, you need to call the police, the car that’s parked on the street there, I suspect the driver is under the influence,'” Nietert said.

When police arrived on the scene, officers said they found two partial bottles of alcohol in 51-year-old La Sonya Carter’s car. Carter refused to take a field sobriety test, according to FOX8, and she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Her arrest was recorded on body camera and posted to the South Euclid Police Department Facebook page.

South Euclid Police said they received a report earlier in the day about a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. Officers were unable to locate it, but said Carter’s car matched that description.

“The mailman was very observant, I give him some credit for getting involved, and he was doing it from a morally conscious perspective,” Nietert said.