Ohio inmate caught, 4 still at large after escaping Canton correctional facility, police say

Authorities in Ohio confirmed Thursday that one of five inmates who fled a correctional facility earlier this week has been taken into custody and the rest are still at large.

The group escaped the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center in Canton by breaking a first floor window and running away sometime between 8:45 p.m. Monday night and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to media reports.

The escapees were identified as Joshua Bingham, 36, of North Canton, who was convicted of burglary; Vincent Blanc, 24, who was convicted of menacing and drug possession; Jason Drake, 39, who was convicted of burglary; Michael Fisher, 30, who was convicted of aggravated drug possession; and Jaden Miller, 23, who was convicted of having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to Cleveland.com.

The Canton Repository newspaper reported that Miller was the captured inmate. He was re-arrested at a residence Wednesday night and was booked into the Stark County jail on suspicion of escape and vandalism, both felonies.

All the escaped inmates have been charged with third-degree felony of escape and a fifth-degree felony of vandalism.

The correctional facility houses felony prisoners sentenced through Stark, Wayne, Holmes and Tuscarawas county courts, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.