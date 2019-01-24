Ohio high school student, 15, gropes three staff members while on LSD, cops say

An Ohio high school student was arrested last week after he allegedly groped three staff members and attacked a nurse while high on LSD.

The incident occurred Jan. 16 at Liberty High School in Youngstown, where the 15-year-old boy first grabbed a teacher’s breast and then ran from the school, FOX8 Cleveland reported, citing a police report obtained this week. A resource officer chased down the teen after hearing the teacher yell for help and brought the boy back into the building.

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL EMBROILED IN TRUMP BANNER CONTROVERSY PULLS OUT OF MLK DAY INVITATIONAL

The student then pushed the school secretary against the wall and grabbed the woman’s buttocks and breasts, police said. As an officer pulled the boy off the secretary, he lunged and groped the school principal, according to FOX 8 Cleveland. The teen continued to struggle while he was in custody.

After being taken to a hospital for an evaluation, he allegedly tried to strangle the nurse with her stethoscope, police said. The teen told hospital staff his dog gave him LSD, FOX8 Cleveland reported.

The Liberty Local School District reassured parents in a statement that the incident didn’t take place in “any common student areas or in any regular classrooms” and praised officers’ actions.

“Due to the quick action of our staff and school resource officer, the situation was quickly diffused and turned over to the Liberty Police Department,” the statement said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teen wasn’t identified due to his age. He was charged with assault, gross sexual imposition, resisting arrest and vandalism.