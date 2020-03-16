Ohio governor wants Tuesday’s primaries rescheduled because of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio on Monday recommended that his state’s primaries – which are scheduled to take place on Tuesday – be postponed until June 2 in order to protect voters from the coronavirus outbreak.

DeWine made his announcement during an updated briefing on the pandemic, which has hit hard in Ohio.

“We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” he stressed.

But President Trump — speaking at a coronavirus briefing at the White House an hour later, said he’d leave such decisions on postponing a primary up to the states but emphasized that “I think postponing is unnecessary.”

DeWine explained that the decision in Ohio, ultimately, would have to be made by a judge.

“A lawsuit will be filed to postpone the election until June 2, 2020,” he tweeted. “In the meantime, voters would still be able to request absentee ballots. It will be up to a judge to decide if the election will be postponed.”

The governor’s office was filing the lawsuit in Franklin County with the hopes that it would quickly receive court approval.

The governor’s move came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday recommended against holding gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

The governor also said: “It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform with the CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow – and conform to these guidelines.”

The governor also emphasized that “ultimately it is not fair to make people pick between their health and constitutional rights. Voters can vote by mail, and this will help us achieve the goal that people maintain their constitutional rights safely.”

DeWine also recommended that “between now and then absentee ballot voting be permitted.”

Minutes after DeWine’s comments, Ohio’s secretary of state also recommended delaying the primary date until June.

Legal authority in Ohio does not rest with the governor or secretary of state. By law a change must be enacted by either a legal order or an act of the state legislature.

Ohio is one of four states scheduled to hold presidential primaries on Tuesday. The others are Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.

Soon after the move by DeWine to postpone primary day in Ohio, officials in Florida and Illinois announced that their contest is still on for Tuesday.

“With Ohio announcing today that it is postponing its primary, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, I wanted to let you know that Illinois is proceeding with plans for tomorrow’s primary as scheduled,” Illinois State Board of Elections public information officer Matt Dietrich wrote in an email to reporters.

Dietrich highlighted that as of Monday 504,000 early votes had already been cast and that 294,000 mail ballots had been sent to voters. Both figures were significantly higher than in the 2016 primary.

“With early voting continuing today, we likely will see a substantial increase when early voting sites close. We along with the state’s 108 local election authorities had been encouraging early voting for several weeks and in the past two weeks had increased our efforts so voters could vote early and avoid lines and crowds on election day out of concern for coronavirus,” he emphasized.

In justifying the decision to go forward with the primary, Dietrich noted that “much of the voting for this election already has been done. Also, at this point there is no date in the foreseeable future when we can expect greater safety with any certainty.”

And pointing to Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker’s order to close restaurants and bars except for carryout service, he said “we want to point out that in-person voting is a comparable transaction to picking up a takeout restaurant order or shopping at a grocery store. There is no need for close contact when requesting a ballot from an election judge and Illinois does not require voters to show ID; a voter’s signature compared to the signature on record is proof of identity. Primary voting typically is a swift transaction that can be done at a safe distance from other voters.”

Florida’s Department of State told Fox News “we are moving forward” with their primary.

Earlier Monday, Secretary of State Laurel M Lee tweeted “we are aware of voters’ concerns over #COVID19. FL Dept of Health has assured healthy Floridians it’s safe to work the polls for & vote in Tuesday’s election. Supervisors of Elections are ensuring polls are prepared for voters.”

As of Monday morning, Arizona officials were still moving forward with Tuesday’s primary.

But the Secretary of State’s office told Fox News there would be a 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) news conference regarding whether or not the primary would take place.

Earlier in the afternoon, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted instructions and suggestions for voters to stay safe avoid contracting the coronavirus while casting their ballot.

Over a couple of days, Georgia, Louisana and Puerto Rico — which have upcoming contests — have delayed their primaries until later in the spring.

