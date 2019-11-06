Ohio detective in 'grave' condition after being shot in face twice during drug raid, 4 men in custody

An Ohio detective is on life support in “grave” condition after being shot while serving a drug-related warrant, authorities said on Tuesday.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl told reporters that Jorge DelRio, a 30 year veteran of the department, was shot twice in the face on Monday while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force.

“DelRio is currently on advanced life support at the hospital and his condition is considered grave,” The Dayton Police Department tweeted on Tuesday.

“Please keep Det. DelRio and his family in your prayers along with this department and this community,” Biehl said.

Detectives knocked and announced themselves as law enforcement officers before entering a home on Ruskin Rd. just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Dayton police said, adding that DelRio was shot as he started to go down basement stairs. He was rushed to a local hospital by a fellow officer due to the severity of the injuries, police tweeted.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said four adults and one juvenile were “secured at the scene” and that the adults are being held on felony drug charges.

Three weapons, each with 30-round magazines, were recovered at the scene, as well as a significant amount of cash, fentanyl and marijuana, investigators said.

“The shooting of this officer is an assault on our community and will not be tolerated,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said.

U.S. Attorney Dave DeVillers said the suspected shooter, Nathan Goddard, 39, was charged with felonious assault on an agent. Federal authorities said two other men have been charged with conspiring to distribute drugs including fentanyl.

Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 40, were charged with conspiring to distribute drugs, Fox 19 reported, citing an affidavit. A fourth man, Courtney Allen, 34, was also in custody in relation to the shooting, the station reported.

Between July and October, the DEA’s Dayton resident office reportedly conducted an investigation on a Dayton fentanyl operation leading them to believe that Goddard was a supplier. Police conducted a search warrant on the home on Monday night and that is when DelRio was shot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.