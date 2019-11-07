Ohio detective dies after being shot twice in face during drug raid, police say

An Ohio detective who was shot twice in the face while serving a drug-related warrant on Monday has died, police said Thursday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Det. Jorge Del Rio who succumbed to a line of duty injury today,” the Dayton Police Department tweeted.

“Earlier today at Grandview Hospital, Det. Del Rio acted to save lives through the generous gift of organ donation.”

Del Rio, a 30-year veteran of the department, was shot while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force, Police Chief Richard Biehl had said.

He was on life support in “grave condition” and had suffered injuries “that are tragically not survivable,” police had said.

