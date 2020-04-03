Ohio coroner reports 6 overdose deaths in 24 hours amid coronavirus social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Coronavirus social distancing may have contributed to a spike in overdose deaths in an Ohio county in a 24-hour period.

The six overdose deaths were reported Friday in Franklin County, which includes Columbus.

“We have had a spike in our overdose deaths today — six persons in 24 hours,” County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said on Facebook.

“Social distancing may bring on more substance use,” she said.

On Wednesday, the city of Vancouver in Canada announced that there had been a spike in overdose-suspected deaths from March 23 to Sunday amid the coronavirus crisis.

That week, Vancouver police responded to eight overdose deaths, according to reports.

The Province newspaper reported interviewing the operator of a Vancouver drug treatment site who said that the COVID-19 pandemic was posing additional challenges for those dealing with the overdose crisis.

“We’ve been in an overdose crisis for four years and you couldn’t think that things would get any more stressful with people dying around you,” Sarah Blyth of the Overdose Prevention Society said.

“And now there’s this. This is just another level of challenge for everyone. It’s almost unbearable, but people are working through it.”

Ortiz told the Columbus Dispatch that the county overdoses involved four men and two women, ranging in age from 25 to 43.

The coroner recommended staying in touch with those dealing with opioid addiction.

“Be alert, check on family and friends, keep naloxone and fentanyl testing strips on hand,” she said.