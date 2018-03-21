Ohio chiropractor assaulted his three-month-old daughter because she was 'fussy' and he wanted a son, prosecutor says

A Warren County chiropractor is accused of assaulting his three-month-old daughter because she was ‘fussy’ and he wanted a son, according to Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Police arrested Jason Bittner at his West Chester Chiropractic office after a grand jury indicted him on felonious assault and endangering children last week.

Fornshell said Bittner, 33, was disappointed that his newborn child was a girl and not a boy. Fornshell believes that was one factor contributing to the abuse.

“He was frankly resentful of that fact and also was very intolerant of the fact that she fussed,” Fornshell said Tuesday.

Bittner and his wife have two daughters, according to their business website.

Doctors found the baby had traumatic brain injuries and 28 rib fractures at various stages of healing. Her injuries were “inconsistent with an explanation that this was some type of accident,” Fornshell said.

