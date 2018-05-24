Officials trade blame after teen arrested in officer's death

A police officer crushed by a stolen Jeep isn’t even buried yet, and already authorities in Maryland are blaming each other for having allowed the teenage driver to be on the streets.

The state was formally supervising the 16-year-old, who was wearing an ankle bracelet pending sentencing for auto theft when he was arrested for the murder of Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio. He was considered high risk. The slightly-built ninth-grader had a string of arrests for auto theft, and had skipped out of juvenile custody repeatedly. His own mother had asked officials to detain him, to avoid any more trouble.

Despite this, Harris was transferred from a juvenile facility to house arrest with his mother in West Baltimore.

Harris went AWOL again, a week before the officer was killed.