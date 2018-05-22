Officials: Special ops vet to be US commander in Afghanistan

U.S. officials say a career special operations soldier has been chosen as the next commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

The expected nominee, Army Lt. Gen. Scott Miller, would succeed Army Gen. John Nicholson, who has held the post since March 2016.

The promotion of Miller requires Senate confirmation.

Miller is currently in command of the secretive Joint Special Operations Command, which conducts some of the military’s most sensitive commando missions around the world. He served as head of the special operations contingent in Afghanistan in 2013-14 and served combat tours in Iraq and Somalia.

The selection of Miller was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. officials confirmed the selection on condition of anonymity because it has not been formally announced.