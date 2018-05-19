Officials say company in Cuba crash had safety complaints

The Mexican charter company whose plane crashed in Havana, killing 110 people, has been the subject of two serious complaints about its crews’ performance over the last decade.

Guyana’s civil aviation director says the plane was barred from the country’s airspace last year after authorities discovered that its crew had been allowing dangerous overloading of luggage on flights to Cuba.

The plane and crew were being rented by Cuba’s state-run airline Cubana from Mexico City-based Damojh airlines by EasySky, a Honduras-based low-cost airline.

A Damojh employee in Mexico City declined to comment Saturday, saying the company would be communicating only through written statements.

Mexican authorities said Damojh had permits needed to lease its aircraft and had passed a November 2017 verification of its maintenance program.