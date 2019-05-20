MELBA, Idaho (AP) – Authorities in southwestern Idaho say 71-year-old Craig Wolter died when his single-engine aircraft crashed on Sunday.
The Owyhee County Sheriff’s office says Wolter’s Beach Bonanza SE-35 plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Sunrise Skypark Airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
Officials identify pilot killed in southwestern Idaho crash
MELBA, Idaho (AP) – Authorities in southwestern Idaho say 71-year-old Craig Wolter died when his single-engine aircraft crashed on Sunday.