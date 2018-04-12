Officials: About 900 evacuated from Fort Bragg building

Authorities at Fort Bragg say one of the largest buildings on the North Carolina Army post has been evacuated in response to a threat.

Spokesman Paul Boyce told local news sources that Marshall Hall, home to U.S. Army Forces Command and U.S. Army Reserve Command, was emptied shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday as a safety precaution. The type of threat wasn’t specified.

The building houses approximately 900 uniformed and civilian workers between the two commands.

Boyce told The Fayetteville Observer that it’s expected the building will remain empty for the near future until emergency personnel determine there is no threat.

Boyce couldn’t be reached for additional comment on Thursday.