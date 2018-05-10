Officials: 21 bodies recovered after dam burst in Kenya

Kenyan officials say a dam has burst its banks in the country’s rift valley, forcing hundreds of people from their homes. At least 21 people have died.

Police spokesman Joseph Kioko said water burst through the banks of the Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, sweeping away hundreds of homes in the neighborhood, including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm, which borders the water reservoir. The incident raises the already high death toll in Kenya from floods due to seasonal rain.

In a statement, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui assured residents that “we will do our best to take affected families to safety and help them get medical attention.”