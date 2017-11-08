Official: Suicide bomber kills Afghan businessman

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has killed one businessman and wounded two others outside a restaurant in northern Balkh province.

Shir Jan Durani, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said the attack Thursday in the capital Mazari apparently targeted businessman Abdul Ghani, who was killed.

Abdul Razaq Qaderi, deputy provincial police chief, said Ghani was a former militant and former governor of Marmul district .

Durani said police are continuing to investigate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.