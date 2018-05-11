Official says terror attack on march in Moscow foiled

A top Russian diplomat says Russian intelligence foiled a terror attack on this week’s massive Victory Day memorial march in Moscow.

About 1 million marched through central Moscow on Wednesday in the annual Immortal Regiment rally, carrying pictures of family members killed in World War II. President Vladimir Putin and visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined the march on May 9, the day when Russia marks the end of the war.

Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with the Tass news agency on Friday that several terror groups in western Siberia had stockpiled weapons for the attack.

Russia’s top intelligence agency last month reported the arrests in a Siberian oil town of men suspected to have links to the Islamic State group.