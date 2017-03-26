Official: Chance of Blackfoot levee break ‘not likely’

The Bingham County emergency manager is reassuring the public the levee north of Blackfoot is unlikely to break, despite concerns of some in the community.

In early March, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a report saying the levee could be ineffective in a major flood event after discovering some weak spots in the levee. Crews have begun work to fix those issues.

Immediately following the Army Corps’ release, people in the community began to wonder if the levee could break, following a press release from the mayor saying there was ‘imminent danger’ of flooding.

On March 9, the emergency manager eased the fears in a story done by KIFI/KIDK.

“I am not worried about that levee failing today or tomorrow,” Scott Reese, emergency manager for Bingham County, said. “It is minimally acceptable and we are taking action to correct it.”

KIFI/KIDK checked back in with Reese Sunday and reiterated those thoughts.

“Levee has been upgraded drastically,” Reese wrote. “I can’t say no risk, but it is not likely.”

