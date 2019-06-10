Officer who pulled gun on black child will continue to work

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) – Police say an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old boy during a pursuit of armed suspects will continue to work amid an independent review of the incident.



Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe told reporters on Monday the unidentified officer is still employed with the agency and they are not looking to terminate him.



Jerri Hrubes said a white Woods Cross police officer pulled his gun on her son, DJ Hrubes, who is black, while he was playing on the front lawn Thursday.



Soffe said the officer used good judgment and mistook the boy for a potential suspect in the incident.



He said responding officers received mixed reports of the suspects’ ethnicity including that they were black, Hispanic or Polynesian.



Hrubes said the officer apologized after she called to complain, but that she wants the officer and the agency held accountable.