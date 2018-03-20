Officer who fatally shot Justine Damond turns himself in; charges pending

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in July turned himself in Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities said charges against Officer Mohamed Noor are expected to be announced later Tuesday.

Tom Plunkett, an attorney for Noor, said his client turned himself in to police custody in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Damond was shot July 15, minutes after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

The 40-year-old life coach was engaged to be married.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was scheduled to discuss charges in the case at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Noor has not talked publicly about the case and declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

