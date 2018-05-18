Officer involved shooting at Trump National Resort in Doral, Florida

An unidentified man was shot and wounded early Friday morning after reportedly getting into a “confrontation” with police at the Trump National Resort in Doral, Florida.

Police responded to an active shooter situation early Friday morning, the Doral Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

Police shot and injured the man, who has not yet been identified, after a confrontation escalated between officers at the resort, CBS Miami reported citing a senior law official.

The subject is in custody and no one was injured in the incident, police said.