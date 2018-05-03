Officer finds 4 people dead inside North Dakota home

Police say four people have been found dead in a home in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

An officer found the bodies Thursday morning after administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School asked for a welfare check at the home in the south of the city.

Police say the officer saw what appeared to be a body inside the home. No information has been released about how the four died. Police are withholding the names of the dead until relatives have been notified.

Police say there are no indications of a threat to the public but they can’t say for certain. The investigation is active.