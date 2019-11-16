Off-duty NYPD cop killed, 2 critically injured, in horror crash after car wraps around median: reports

An off-duty New York City cop is dead and two other people were critically injured when their car crashed into a median on the highway early Saturday morning, reports say.

A 25-year-old, believed to be an off-duty NYPD officer, was driving northbound on the FDR near 23rd St. at around 2:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control of his 2016 black Lexus, crashing into a median beneath a pedestrian footbridge, the New York Post reported citing police.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said another 25-year-old man sustained body trauma after he was ejected from the vehicle into oncoming traffic, the New York Daily News reported.

Sources told the Post that a second passenger, a 25-year-old woman, lost a leg in the crash.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle completely wrapped around a beam in the center divide with the roof torn off.

One of the two survivors, although it was not immediately clear which, is also believed to be a New York City Firefighter.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition and are now said to be in stable condition, police said.