Ocasio-Cortez’s face painted onto New York's Lower East Side fence

AOC is getting turned into B.I.G.

A giant mural of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face was painted on a Lower East Side fence, though not everyone in the area thought the freshman lawmaker was worthy of the rap star treatment.

The artist behind the work, Lexi Bella — who makes portraits of trailblazing historic figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Serena Williams and Frida Kahlo — said the Bronx-bred socialist poster girl deserves a tribute because she “inspires change.”

“I was so moved by her being sworn in in January,” Bella told The Post. “It was such an incredible David & Goliath story when she beat [Rep. Joe] Crowley in the primary battle, and I think she actually embodies the kind of politician that the people who built this country intended.”

She added, “She’s the embodiment of inspiring change.”

The roughly 10-by-8-foot painting depicts just Ocasio-Cortez’s head — a la Brooklyn’s Notorious B.I.G. mural. In it, she wears her signature red lipstick, pearl earrings and a half-smile.

