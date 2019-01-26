Ocasio-Cortez says she’ll ‘miss’ Sundance film premier ‘due to complications’ from partial government shutdown

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday that she won’t be attending a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival “due to complications” from the partial government shutdown. It wasn’t clear at press time what those complications entailed.

The lawmaker wrote that she was “sad” to announce that she’d be missing the debut of “Knock Down the House,” made by Jubilee Films.

“For almost two years, a mom followed several women as we ran for Congress. I was one of them,” she tweeted. “This film was made, with love, for people.”

On Friday, President Trump signed a short-term spending bill to re-open the government, ending the longest partial federal government shutdown in U.S. history. The signing came after the measure passed the Senate and House, respectively.

Hours earlier, the president announced that the administration and Congressional Republicans and Democrats had “reached a deal to end the shutdown and re-open the federal government.” The deal would keep the government open for three weeks, until Feb. 15, Trump said.

The Democrat from New York also shared a link on Twitter from Sundance’s website about the project, which explained that it tracks the path of four women – Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush,and Paula Jean Swearengin – “who join a movement of insurgent candidates to topple incumbents in an electric primary race for Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez in June defeated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th House District. The political newcomer went on to also defeat her Republican challenger, becoming the youngest female elected to Congress.

Jubilee Films tweeted in response to her decision, saying: “We will miss you @AOC, but you’re needed in Congress right now!”

“We’re still thrilled and honored to share your story with audiences at Sundance this week – good luck in DC!”

