Ocasio-Cortez' claims of being too poor to pay for DC apartment crumble under scrutiny

Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ claims that she’s unable to afford an apartment in Washington, D.C., until she begins collecting her congressional salary crumble under scrutiny, with records showing the 29-year-old has collected more than $6,000 from her campaign and reported having a minimum of $15,000 in savings.

The congresswoman-elect rose to fame after she defeated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s June primary and was elected to represent the state’s 14th Congressional District last week.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SAYS SHE CAN’T AFFORD APARTMENT IN DC UNTIL SHE RECEIVES CONGRESSIONAL SALARY

After months of fostering an image as a working-class Democrat, Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Times shortly after her Nov. 6 general election win that she won’t be able to afford an apartment in the Washington, D.C., area until her new $174,000-a-year salary kicks in next year. The median rent in D.C. is $2,700, according to real estate website Zillow.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real,” Ocasio-Cortez told The New York Times.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Most have taken Ocasio-Cortez’ claims at their face value, praising her for drawing attention to the housing crisis and that the electoral system is designed to discourage working-class people from running for Congress.

But it appears that her claims of financial hardship collapse under further scrutiny, unless Ocasio-Cortez spent her savings like the 1 percent of the country and ended up cashless after the election.

Ocasio-Cortez left her day job as a waitress at a New York bar mid-February and reportedly began living off her savings and her partner’s income in a one-bedroom apartment with an estimated rent of around $1,850 a month, so she could focus on her campaign against Crowley.

She reported having between $15,001 and $50,000 in her checking account as of the end of April 2018, according to a Financial Disclosure Report she submitted to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The financial disclosure also reveals that she has an investment account valued between $1,001 and $15,000.

This puts the socialist Democrat well above most American households, whose median checking account balance is $3,400, according to the latest Federal Reserve survey in 2016. Among Millennials, the median balance is about $1,400.

This also means that for her not to afford an apartment in Washington, she should have depleted all her savings – as potentially ranging up to $50,000 – in just three months when she wasn’t receiving any income.

Ocasio-Cortez didn’t earn any income up until August, when she began collecting a salary from the campaign, an option many political candidates take as they have to quit their day job for campaigning.

She has taken $6,200 in salary from her campaign coffers since August. Her most recent check was for $1,288.96 in mid-October, just weeks before Election Day.

Ocasio-Cortez has since backtracked from the thrust of the issue, tweeting that her apartment situation is being sorted out and she’s “working it out.”

The Ocasio-Cortez campaign didn’t respond to repeated Fox News inquiries for this article.