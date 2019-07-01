Ocasio-Cortez accuses border officers of ‘violent culture’ after report on graphic Facebook posts

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused U.S. Customs and Border Protection of having a “violent culture” and questioned how officers treat migrants after a report surfaced Monday about a secret Facebook group where Border Patrol agents purportedly posted graphic and vulgar jokes about the Democratic lawmaker as well as illegal immigrants.

CONSTRUCTION OF BORDER WALL PANELS UNDERWAY IN CALIFORNIA

“This isn’t about ‘a few bad eggs,’ Ocasio-Cortez said in a series of tweets. “This is a violent culture.”

The website ProPublica posted a story Monday headlined “Inside the Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Where Agents Joke About Migrant Deaths and Post Sexist Memes.” In addition to showing indifference toward the deaths of migrants, members made vulgar jokes about Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus ahead of their visit a Border Patrol facility in Texas on Monday, the story said.

In one post reported by ProPublica, a group member referenced the visits by Democrats and encouraged an officer to throw a “burrito at these b—–s.” Other posts included a vile, fake photo illustration of Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with President Trump.

“They’re threatening violence on members of Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “How do you think they’re treating caged children+families?”

A spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News.

ProPublica did not post the names of those who made the vulgar posts. But the news outlet said the Facebook group is called “I’m 10-15” and has about 9,500 members, which include current and former border officers. “10-15” is code for “aliens in custody.”

Despite the posts, Ocasio-Cortez said she still plans to visit the border patrol facility Monday.

“I have no plans to change my itinerary & will visit the CBP station today,” she tweeted.