'Obamagate': Trump implies Obama link in Flynn investigation

Trump implies Obama link in Flynn investigation, labels controversy ‘Obamagate’

President Trump on Sunday escalated his attacks on former President Obama by tweeting “OBAMAGATE” and implying he is linked to the FBI’s much-criticized handling of the now-dropped Michael Flynn case.

Last week, Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department dismissed the case against Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, which was seen as the key prosecution from Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign. Trump, along with other Republicans, seized on the decision and framed it as an example of a Democrat-manufactured plot to remove him from office.

Trump retweeted Eli Lake, a columnist at Bloomberg, who said he has been reviewing the interview transcripts that were recently released in the collusion investigation. Lake wrote, “It’s now clear why every Republican on [Rep. Adam Schiff’s] committee in 2019 called for his resignation. He knew the closed-door witnesses didn’t support his innuendo and fakery on Russia collusion.”

Sidney Powell, one of Flynn’s lawyers, told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” that FBI agents did their best to hide their investigation and attempted to entrap Flynn. She mentioned a meeting on Jan. 5, 2017 at the White House that included Obama, then-FBI Director James Comey, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Powell said the “whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, Clapper, Brennan and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama,” she told anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Bartiromo asked Powell if she believed the scandal reached up to Obama, and Powell responded, “Absolutely.” Trump later tweeted, “OBAMAGATE,” indicating that he believes that Obama worked to undermine his presidency. Click here for more on our top story.

Spokesperson denies Pence is ‘in quarantine’ amid reports of self-isolating over coronavirus

A spokesperson on Sunday denied Vice President Pence is in “quarantine” just days after a member of his team tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” the spokesperson, Devin O’Malley, said in a statement. “Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Bloomberg and The Associated Press, citing sources, reported Sunday that Pence was “self-isolating” and limiting his exposure to other people. Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, was one of two staffers to test positive for coronavirus in recent days. Click here for more.

NYC sees 38 children diagnosed with rare disease linked to coronavirus, De Blasio says

As many as 38 children in New York City have contracted a rare disease linked to the coronavirus but doctors are having a hard time diagnosing it, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

Cases of Kawasaki disease have affected children 5 and under. The disease has caused inflammation of the heart and blood vessels. Typical symptoms included fever, rash, swelling of the hands and feet, irritation and redness in the whites of the eyes, swollen lymph glands in the neck and irritation and inflammation of the mouth, lips and throat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

Still, there’s been no official criteria for diagnosing the deadly disease and health officials have been scrambling to identify children who may be affected by it. Click here for more.

