Obama to headline pricey LA fundraiser for Democrats later this month

Democrats hoping to see former President Barack Obama at a fundraiser in Los Angeles later this month might want to start setting aside some cash now.

General admission for the Democratic National Committee event, scheduled for June 28, starts at $2,700 and other admission options run as high as $100,000, the Hill reported.

The pricier tickets include such perks as premium seating, photos ops, and membership in the DNC’s National Finance Committee, the report said.

Obama has kept a relative low profile since leaving the White House in January 2017 — although he has appeared at events related to the planned $500 million Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

In California, he has thrown his weight behind Democratic candidates and causes, including the re-election bid of longtome U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, which begins with Tuesday’s California primary election.

In May, Obama was scheduled to appear at a Beverly Hills fundraising event for U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., who’s seeking a third term this year.

Meanwhile, Obama and former first lady Michele Obama last week announced a multiyear production deal with Netflix. The streaming service will serve as a platform for their production company, “Higher Ground Productions.”

The June 28 Los Angeles fundraiser coincides with a concerted effort by Democrats to retake Congress in the 2018 midterm elections in November.

Obama, for his part, is expected to intensify his fundraising efforts on behalf of the Democrats, including raising money for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, Politico reported.