Obama, at Beverly Hills fundraiser, says GOP 'mad even when they win'

During an expensive fundraiser in Beverly Hills on Thursday night, former President Barack Obama accused “the other side” of being “angry all the time.”

“They’re mad even when they win. Have you noticed that?” Obama said during a conversation with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The assertion contrasted sharply with recent news about public “shaming” of Trump administration officials, such as Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen, and GOP officials such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

About 200 donors payed anywhere from $2,700 to $100,000 to attend the Obama-Perez discussion, which also included a performance by singer Christina Aguilera, the paper reported.

Much of the talk focused on Obama drawing stark comparisons between the years of his presidency, and the tenure of his successor, whom he did not mention by name.

“To a large degree, we are seeing a competition between two stories,” Obama said, according to the Times. “There’s the story that is based largely on fear, and there is a story based largely in hope. There’s the story that says we’re in it together, and there’s the story that says there’s an us and a them.”

He also cautioned his fellow Democrats against taking for granted that their frustration with Republican leadership in Washington will coalesce in a “blue wave” of votes at the polls in November.

“I would caution us from extrapolating too much from a bunch of special elections and starting to think that, ‘OK, this will take care of itself.’ Because it won’t,” Obama said.

“Fear is powerful,” the former president added, suggesting that the emotion helps motivate Republican voters.

The event was held at the home of Allan and Nicole Mutchnik. Allan Mutchnik is an executive with Harbor Freight Tools who has frequently donated to Democratic candidates, the Times reported.