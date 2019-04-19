Obama administration 'did not do itself proud' on Russia probe, Examiner editor says

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York said the Obama administration “did not do itself proud” when it came to dealing with the Russian interference during and in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

“We’ve have known this for a while. The Obama administration was pretty energetic and looking at what the trump campaign might’ve been doing during the campaign but not as energetic into actually looking at or stopping what the Russians were doing,” York told “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

TRUMP RAILS AGAINST ASSOCIATES WHO SPOKE TO MUELLER, CLAIMS ‘TOTAL BULL—T’

“Remember, we certainly knew by the time of the first Wikileaks disclosures during the Democratic National Convention, we knew who was behind this. And the Obama administration did not do itself proud in this.”

Thursday’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s attempt to interfere during the 2016 elections brought focus to how the Obama administration confronted meddling, an issue President Trump highlighted on Thursday.

“Anything the Russians did concerning the 2016 Election was done while Obama was President,” Trump tweeted. “He was told about it and did nothing! Most importantly, the vote was not affected.”

York also commented on potential info that could be gained from the investigation into how the Russia investigation began.

MARY ANNE MARSH: OBAMA DIDN’T DO ENOUGH ON RUSSIA

“Mueller didn’t even release what’ called the scope memo, the August 2 memo that Rod Rosenstein wrote to Robert Mueller expanding his assignment, and we still do not know what he was actually investigating. So yeah, there’s a lot left,” York said.

