NYU Abu Dhabi blocks journalists from filming John Kerry

NYU Abu Dhabi is blocking journalists from filming a graduation address by former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Kerry is speaking Sunday night in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The university invited journalists, then just before the ceremony said journalists from The Associated Press and others could not film his full remarks.

A university spokeswoman, Kate Chandler, said it was the school’s decision. Staffers for Kerry said they had no part in the organization of the event.

Kerry is likely to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal he helped strike between Iran and world powers. President Donald Trump, a staunch critic of the accord, has pulled America out of the deal.

The UAE was among Gulf Arab nations that criticized the deal for not going far enough.