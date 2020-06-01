NYPD seeks pair who vandalized St. Patrick’s Cathedral amid George Floyd protests

New York City police said Monday they are looking for a pair of vandals who damaged the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan during the weekend’s protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The NYPD released surveillance camera images of two women they say carried out the vandalism near the cathedral’s front doors Saturday afternoon.

Police said the pair spray-painted on the walls the words, “F–k” “BLM” — for Black Lives Matter — “NYPDK” and “No justice no peace.”

“Reward up to $2500. Seen them?” NYPD Crime Stoppers tweeted.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark-colored tank top and shorts; the other was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored shorts, according to the New York Post.