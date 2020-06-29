NYPD searching for man seen throwing glass bottle at cop car after police respond to shots fired reports

New York City police are searching for a man caught on video throwing a glass liquor bottle at a police car early Sunday after officers were met with a crowd of about 500 people while responding to reports of shots fired.

The suspect, seen wearing a white tank top and black pants with red stripes down the side, is wanted for criminal mischief, police said. The man was among several individuals who police said hurled glass bottles and debris at officers during predawn chaos in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan.

“This is a deeply troubling incident,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “It is an unprovoked assault on our cops. It continues as they attempt to deescalate. We have clear images of some of the worst perpetrators. We are offering an award for their arrest.”

The incident unfolded after police went to investigate a ShotSpotter activation, technology the NYPD uses to detect gunfire, near 7 Avenue and West 133 Street at about 3:45 a.m., police said.

Officers found several spent shell casings and two fired bullets at the scene. No injuries were reported.

However, officers were also met with a crowd of about 500 people gathered nearby on the avenue, police said. As officers tried to break up the crowd, several people started throwing objects at them.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association shared a video that showed the Harlem crowd shouting and throwing multiple glass bottles at a police cruiser.

“To all our friends in law enforcement both outside & in the USA. DO NOT visit NYC & DO NOT encourage friends & family to visit. The city is dangerous thanks to our elected officials see for yourself,” the city’s largest police union tweeted Sunday.

Additional police units arrived at the scene and issued the crowd verbal orders to disperse, but police said their efforts were again met with glass bottles and debris being thrown at them.

Video from the scene shows police cruisers pulling back as objects are thrown and several members of the crowd approach the vehicles.

“People have been cooped up with COVID and everything else,” a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told the New York Daily News. “Plus it was late, people were drinking. That’s when things like that start happening.”

The crowd eventually dispersed around 6:20 a.m., according to police.

One police vehicle sustained damage to its windshield and driver’s side window, police said. No officers were injured during the encounter.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

