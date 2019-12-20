NYPD releases photos of suspect in stabbing of Barnard student Tessa Majors

The New York Police Department released three photos Friday of a teenage suspect in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

“The New York City Police Department requests assistance from the public in locating this individual. All calls are kept strictly confidential,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted alongside the images. A separate tweet from the NYPD asked anyone with information to call 800-577-TIPS or send a direct message to the Twitter account @NYPDTips.

The NYPD did not identify the person in the photos.

TESSA MAJORS’ SUSPECTED KILLER, 14, JUMPS FROM CAR, SPARKING MANHUNT

Majors, 18, was attacked and knifed to death on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park.

A 13-year-old boy accused of attacking the murdered freshman testified in court last Friday that he handed a knife to his friend, who then stabbed Majors so brutally he saw “feathers come out of her jacket.” The 13-year-old, whose name is not being used by Fox News, has been charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon and was ordered held without bail by New York Family Court Judge Karen Lupuloff.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that a 14-year-old boy jumped out of a moving car and fled into the streets of Harlem while he and an adult were en route to meet with police in connection with the case. That suspect is believed to be the teen who fatally stabbed Majors.

A third suspect was arrested last week but was released hours later as police sought to build their case against him.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.