NYPD locate teen wanted for questioning in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors

The NYPD has found the teen wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors following a week-long search.

“We have located this individual. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether the teen, who police have not publicly identified, was in custody or where he was found.

Harrison said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Majors, 18, was attacked and knifed to death on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park. Three teens between 13 and 14 years old were thought to be involved in the attack.

A 13-year-old boy accused of attacking the freshman testified in court Dec. 13 that he handed a knife to his friend, who then stabbed Majors so brutally he saw “feathers come out of her jacket.”

The 13-year-old, whose name is not being used by Fox News because he is a minor, has been charged with second-degree murder, first and second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon; he was ordered held without bail by New York Family Court Judge Karen Lupuloff.

NYPD Detective Wilfredo Acevedo testified at a hearing earlier this month that the 13-year-old who has been charged told him during questioning that he was with two other teenage boys at Morningside Park on the evening of Dec. 11, when the two other boys attempted to rob Majors and knifed her when she tried to resist them.

Acevedo said the 13-year-old saw one of the boys in the group grabbing Majors from behind while another teenage boy “sliced her in a stabbing poking motion.”

A second suspect was arrested and questioned, but was released hours later as police sought to build their case against him.

Police had been searching for a third suspect believed to be involved since posting photos of a teen on Dec. 20.

A private memorial service was held at Majors’ high school alma mater in Virginia on Saturday.

