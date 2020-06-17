NYPD hunts suspects in disturbing attacks on officers caught on video

The chief of detectives for the New York Police Department (NYPD) asked for the public’s assistance on Wednesday in identifying perpetrators who were caught on camera attacking uniformed officers.

Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted out a video that showed one officer being hit over the head with a red fire extinguisher, before zooming in on pictures of the suspects.

The clip, which appeared to be a mashup of footage from recent riots around the city, then showed an officer being hit on the head from behind before another cop was struck with a metal chair.

“The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for assaulting police officers,” Harrison wrote.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE:

“Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-(8477) TIPS or DM, @NYPDTips,” he added.

This news comes just one day after President Trump signed an executive order that addressed the best practices for use of force, instituted information sharing to track officers who have repeated complaints against them and included federal incentives for police departments to deploy non-police personnel for issues related to mental health, homelessness and addiction.