NYPD gives all clear at Time Warner Center after 'unattended packages' spark investigation

The NYPD said Thursday night there was “no threat or danger” at the Time Warner Center after authorities investigated “a pair of unattended packages” — sparking the building’s second evacuation in two days.

The shops within the building, which is home to CNN, were being evacuated as authorities — including the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and bomb squad — investigated the scene. The first floor of the mall remained open.

The NYPD initially told Fox News on Thursday investigators were responding to the center “out of an abundance of caution,” and said that there’s an “object” in the building.

The building previously was evacuated after a package containing explosive material was received in the Time Warner’s mailroom.

The package turned out to be one of 10 mailed to political figures across the U.S. The package sent to the Time Warner Center was sent to former CIA Director John Brennan care of CNN although he’s an NBC analyst, officials said.

