NYPD detective makes heroic effort to save man from jumping off bridge

A New York City detective is being hailed a hero after snatching a man from the ledge of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge in New York City on Sunday who was threatening to jump.

Dozens of officers responded to a call of a “jumper” over the weekend after a 31-year-old man scaled a section of the bridge, NBC 4 reported.

Helicopter video of the incident shows the man passing out on the platform after he wrapped something around his neck.

Emergency Services Unit Detective Claudio Sanchez sprung into action and pulled the man off the ledge while he appeared limp.

In a split-second decision, Sanchez can be seen darting across the platform to pull the man back from the ledge and into a harness, avoiding a disastrous 100 foot fall into the East River below, according to the station.

“I immediately talked back to my rope guy and told him give me some slack on the line,” Sanchez told the station. “It was an instant thing. Turned around. We grabbed him.”

Police then proceeded to perform CPR on the man, before being rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable, but serious condition, the station reported.