NYPD cops probed for not helping slain Bronx teen, report says

The NYPD is probing why two cops didn’t render any apparent aid to Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz as he bled to death on a sidewalk last week following a vicious gang attack, The Post has learned.
The Internal Affairs Bureau and investigators in the Bronx are “looking into the responding officers as to why they didn’t help the boy,” a police source said.
A second source confirmed the probe.
Guzman-Feliz, 15, was butchered by a pack of at least five suspected Trinitarios gang members outside a Bronx bodega at 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue last week.
The mortally wounded boy stumbled toward nearby St. Barnabas Hospital before collapsing on the sidewalk just steps away.