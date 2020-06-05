NYPD confronts George Floyd demonstrators as curfew takes effect

New York City police officers were seen clashing with demonstrators in another night of mass gatherings Thursday as a citywide curfew took effect, with law enforcement out in force in an attempt to keep the peace and prevent violence that has marred otherwise peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Large gatherings began throughout the day around the country around the same time hundreds of mourners packed an emotional memorial service in Minneapolis to honor Floyd, whose death while in police custody last month has ignited a firestorm of criticism of law enforcement agencies over police brutality.

New York has seen the worst violence since protests began more than a week ago. On Wednesday, an officer was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot. In the Bronx, officers were seen Thursday clashing with demonstrators in an apparent attempt to keep crowd control. Other videos appeared to show the NYPD arresting curfew violators en masse and threatening protesters with jail.

Hours earlier, a massive crowd packed the Brooklyn Bridge, prompting officials to shut down traffic into Manhattan temporarily.

Multiple cities across the country have imposed curfews in an attempt to prevent widespread rioting and looting that has mostly occurred after dark. Wednesday night saw a break in the chaos as most gatherings remained peaceful.

On Thursday, thousands in Southern California and Washington, D.C., held vigils in honor of Floyd, similar to events in other parts of the country.

In Los Angeles County, officials lifted a county-wide curfew order Thursday, though some cities have chosen to keep their orders in place out of precaution. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he also lifted his curfew order.

Monday marked a week since Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. A video of a white officer pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes went viral and prompted outrage.

The officers involved have since been fired and criminally charged.