NYPD commissioner vows to catch killer of 1-year-old, says cops are 'disgusted'

The New York Police Department’s top cop vowed on Tuesday morning to catch the gunmen who opened fire during a New York City outdoor party, killing a baby boy and wounding three adults.

The search continues for the gunmen involved in the death of 1-year-old Davell Gardner, who was fatally shot around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

“I wish people would be as upset about a 1-year-old getting killed. That’s what I wish,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Shea said during a Tuesday morning interview on Spectrum NY1. Shea was responding to questions about gun crimes and recent clashes between Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter protesters when he turned his attention to Davell’s tragic death.

“I wish that, how many murders of young men throughout New York City, whether it’s Brooklyn or Harlem? And I can tell you that cops are disgusted. They take it personally. They’re working feverishly – they will get the killer of this 1-year-old, I have no doubt in my mind.”

Police said Davell was at a family cookout in a neighborhood park with a group of people, including his mother, when two men began shooting at them through the park. The toddler was sitting in a chair when he was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to an area hospital but could not be saved.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the shooting and Davell’s death at the beginning of his Tuesday morning press conference, saying he met with some of the boy’s family on Monday afternoon.

“I talked to his mom, his aunt, his grandma, and just the pain, the grief, they were feeling – losing a 1-year-old playing on the playground. There one moment, gone the next,” de Blasio said. “No parent, no family should ever have to go through that.”

He stressed bringing police and the community together.

Davell’s father, Davell Gardner Sr., previously told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones the boy’s second birthday was only two months away.

“I’ve got to put my son in the ground now,” Gardner Sr. said. “He didn’t live to see 2. He didn’t live life. It’s like, I wanted to get him out of this violence before something like this happened.”

The New York Post reported that at least 17 people were shot on Monday alone, and 15 were wounded over the course of 15 hours from Saturday afternoon to Sunday.

