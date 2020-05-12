NYPD: 9 of 10 arrests for coronavirus-related offenses involved black or Hispanic people, but not social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

More than 90 percent of coronavirus-related arrests made throughout New York City since the lockdown restrictions began in March were of black or Hispanic people, data released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Tuesday revealed.

Police arrested 125 people throughout the five boroughs between March 16 and May 10 — 83 of them were black people and 30 of them were Hispanic people.

However, not all of those arrests were related to social distancing infractions, according to the department. Instead, “many were responses to calls for service where there was a clear victim and police took necessary action,” the NYPD said in a statement.

All of the crimes were linked to COVID-19 but included hate crimes, domestic violence incidents, weapons possessions, altercations caused by jumping a line while waiting to enter a supermarket, resisting arrests or other violent felonies, police said.

“One arrest even included a bank robber who presented a note to a teller that said, this is a bank robbery, I have COVID,” the NYPD said.

Police also issued 374 summonses in the same time period, the majority of which were as a result of large social gatherings that were “violations of emergency procedures and acts likely to spread the disease.”

The data showed that 52 percent of the summonses were issued to black people while 30 percent were issued to Hispanics.