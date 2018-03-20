NYC transit worker reportedly fell to his death after rail he was leaning on snapped

A 300-pound transit worker died Tuesday morning when the railing he was leaning against broke, sending him plummeting about 20 feet to a lower level in an East Harlem train station, police and sources said.

The 23-year-old man, identified by sources as St. Clair Richards Stephens, was removing debris from the tunnel approximately 100 feet south of the 125th Street subway station near Lexington Avenue when he leaned against the rail around 4:50 a.m. The rail gave way under his weight, prompting the worker to fall to his death. The man plummeted from the southbound 6 train tracks to the 4 and 5 tracks below, according to law enforcement sources.

Stephens suffered trauma to the head. EMS worked to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Stephens had worked with the MTA for approximately six months, said authority president Andy Byford in a press conference at the scene.

“The crew that was working with him heard a shout and saw him lying face down on the lower level. So some kind of terrible tragedy has occurred,” Byford said. “We do appreciate this will be very inconvenient for customers, but on days like this, our main thoughts are with our poor deceased colleague.”

