NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov pleads not guilty in bike path attack

The man accused of killing eight people in an ISIS-inspired attack in New York City on Halloween pleaded not guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, faces eight counts of murder in aid of racketeering, 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering, one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS and one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle.

Saipov, an Uzbekistan-born resident of Paterson, N.J., is accused of driving a rented Home Depot truck onto a Lower Manhattan bike path that was packed with pedestrians. In addition to the eight people killed, 12 others were injured.

According to court documents, Saipov planned the attack for a year and selected Halloween to carry it out because he felt there would be more civilians on the street that day.

Prosecutors say Saipov exited the truck holding a paintball gun and a pellet gun and yelled “Allahu Akbar” before he was shot by police. Saipov also originally planned to drive the truck all the way to the Brooklyn Bridge.

During interviews in his hospital room, Saipov waived his Miranda rights and told law enforcement “he felt good about what he had done.” He also asked to display an ISIS flag in his room.

Saipov appeared in court Tuesday dressed in blue prison top and pants and with his feet shackled. He showed no obvious signs of injury. Saipov’s lawyer, David Patton, said he and his client had received the indictment but had not had the chance to go through it with an interpreter.

If convicted, Saipov could be sentenced to death. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.